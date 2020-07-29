New Mexicans frustrated with wait times for MVD appointments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you need a Real ID or a vehicle inspection you could be waiting quite a while to get into MVD. New Mexicans are growing frustrated with the long waits. Since June 1, MVD has been operating by appointment only and with limited staffing. So those appointments are filling up fast.

Pre-pandemic, Albuquerque’s MVDs were packed with people. Now that there are fewer people inside the building, they’re still waiting. “Sometimes it takes a while to get an open line to get to someone,” says Jeanette Stevenson.

Jeanette Stevenson says she’s been trying to get an off-highway vehicle registered since June. “I went online today to make another appointment to see how far booked out they are their calendar goes to the end of October and there are no available appointments,” Stevenson says.

MVD officials say they book up 60 days out so all appointment slots are filled through the end of September. “We do have a lot of individuals wanting to have an appointment with the current pandemic life kind of came to a halt and so people are starting up again,” says Deputy Director, Gerasimos Razatos.

Since they are working with limited staff and building capacity, they are just trying to keep up. “Looking at expanding our appointments but still being in the public health order so the safety of our employers and our customers is of the utmost,” Razatos says. Until they work out a plan. “Patience, I think is the keyword for everybody,” Razatos says.

MVD officials say there are a number of services like license renewal online and they encourage those that can use those online options so that those who have to go in person can get an appointment sooner. The MVD does have senior hours, for customers age 79 and over and people with disabilities, available at some offices in the metro areas every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that do not require an appointment.