New Mexicans celebrate Apollo 11 anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexicans celebrated the special anniversary of the moon landing at the Nuclear Museum.

Throughout the day, the museum showed screenings of the Smithsonian Channel’s documentary ‘The Day We Walked on the Moon’. It shared personal stories of the many people who were behind the iconic day.

“It’s the thousands of people who helped them get there. It was really a national effort to get there so that was pretty incredible to me,” said Ethan Aronson with the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

Meanwhile, White Sands National Park has a line-up of activities for the anniversary. Visitors can look through the park’s high-powered telescopes to see planet Jupiter and its moons from sunset until 8:45 p.m. Saturday.