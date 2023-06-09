ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Education Plan in the State’s 529 Education Savings Plan, is it’s a tax-advantaged way to save for future education expenses, including tuition, room and board, books, fees, and computer equipment. Now they are proud to congratulate New Mexico students awarded the 2022 National Junior Honor Society outstanding achievement award.

This marks the eighth year that 500 NJHS students from across the country were selected to receive $500 scholarship awards. To date, $2 million in scholarships have been awarded to 4,000 middle school students around the country.

Studies show if a family has as little as $500 saved for college, a child is three times as likely to go to college and four times as likely to graduate.

For more information about The Education Plan, go to TheEducationPlan.com.