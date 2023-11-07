ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexican is now a millionaire. A Lotto America ticket was sold on Saturday, November 4 that won the $3.52 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 8, 11, 23, 47, 48 (White Ball numbers), and 4 (Star Ball number). Lottery officials say this is the first time a New Mexico Lottery player has won the Lotto America jackpot.

“We are thrilled that a New Mexico Lottery player won this jackpot and we can’t wait to meet the winner. Thanks to all our players for helping raise more than $1 billion for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales,” said New Mexico Lottery CEO David Barden in a statement.

Officials say players should check their tickets after the draw for non-jackpot prizes. Those can range from $2 to $20,000 and be multiplied if the player purchases the All-Star Bonus Multiplier. Saturday’s multiplier was 2.