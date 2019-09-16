New market coming to Sawmill District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some new tenants are coming to the Sawmill neighborhood and the new market opening up there.

The market is now under construction right now off Bellamah. It’s scheduled to open in February. When it does, it will include a variety of tenants.

Monday, developers announced Powdrell’s Barbecue will be among them, as well as a pop-up gift shop by Spur Line Supply, Estella’s Floral Design, XO Waffle, Blue Door Patisserie, and Flora, a Mexican inspired kitchen.

The goal of the property is to be an incubator for small, homegrown businesses that reflect New Mexico’s vibrant culture.