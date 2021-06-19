New local shop celebrates the art of the selfie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the age of social media many will go to extensive lengths to get the perfect photo. And now one Albuquerque native is hoping to make the picture process a little easier. “People love taking selfies,” says Jeremy Saiz.

Now, Albuquerque has a place specifically for just that. Click selfie center opened Saturday across from the fairgrounds near Lomas and San Pedro. Owner Paul Coy says he was inspired by selfie museums around the country. “We travel a lot, Miami, New York, California and we did feel completely inspired and we felt like Albuquerque needed something like this,” Coy says.

Coy says they have 17 backdrops people can choose from and they’re planning to add nine more later this year. “We know a lot of content creators in the area and we wanted to give them a dynamic that definitely changed up their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,” Coy says.

But Click isn’t just for content creators. “It’s actually great for the family, you know there is everything here,” Saiz says. “So it’s a family thing rather than just a millennial, Gen Z, Gen X, type of thing,” Coy says.

Each station is equipped with a ring light and phone holder so visitors can capture that perfect shot. “We’re on Instagram, we’re on Facebook. When I come across a great picture, I’m absolutely in awe and I wanted to create that same awe for the people around me. For my community and my friends and family as well,” Coy says.

And Coy believes coming out of the pandemic, is the perfect time to open a new business and create memories that last. “Post-Covid right, we’re trying to look for something to do. Albuquerque is coming back out on the scene and we just want to switch it up,” Coy says.

Click is open from Wednesday to Sunday. A ticket for one hour is $20 for adults and $15 for children.