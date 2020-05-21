New inpatient rehabilitation hospital to bring about 100 jobs to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is getting a new hospital. ClearSky Health announced plans to open a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Westside Boulevard just east of the Rust Medical Center.

The ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rio Rancho will provide post-acute rehab care to people who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses like strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, Parkinson’s disease, or other debilitating events. Physicians will lead services that include physical, occupational, and speech therapy, rehabilitative nursing, case management, respiratory therapy, and dietary services.

Renovations on the building will begin in May and the first patient is expected to be admitted to the facility in late fall. The facility is expected to create nearly 100 new health care jobs. The 33,292 square foot building will consist of 25 private patient rooms and is expected to treat around 600 patients annually.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources