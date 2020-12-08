New initiative encourages organ donor registration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  New Mexico Donor Services has kicked off the holiday season with the #BeTheGift season of giving campaign in New Mexico. The campaign is an initiative that encourages New Mexicans to be the gift by registering online as organ and tissue donors and sharing a selfie on social media with a big red bow.

Media Relations Manager for New Mexico Donor Services, Mark Johnson discusses the importance of the campaign. Johnson says New Mexico Donor Services educates people on becoming organ, eye, and tissue donors. Johnson says there are 108,000 people on the national transplant list with over 700 right here in New Mexico. He also says one organ and eye donor can impact the lives of eight people and tissue donors can impact the lives of 75 people or more.

Johnson says it’s important to let family and friends know that you plan or are an organ donor. To register to become a donor, visit bethegifttoday.com.

