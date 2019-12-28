New information revealed about suspended Lobo Basketball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have come to light about why UNM Basketball point guard JJ Caldwell was suspended from the team earlier this month.

According to reports by the Albuquerque Journal, Caldwell is being investigated for an allegation of battery against his ex-girlfriend. Caldwell remains enrolled in the university and is part of the team, but has not played in recent weeks.

The university told the Journal the case was referred to the Bernalillo County District Attorney and is under review. Another Lobo, Carlton Bragg, has also been suspended from the team for a separate, unrelated issue.