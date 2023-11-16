ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – LaTerra Development and Revitate broke ground on Bedrock, a new build-to-rent community in Albuquerque. Bedrock will feature 202 townhomes and 142 single-family homes. The community will have pet-friendly parks, pools, fitness centers, and a spa.

Officials with Revitate said they have 15 of the projects throughout the United States with this being the first in New Mexico. “You need more housing built in Albuquerque. There’s a lot more people in need of housing than available housing. For us to be able to come here and help build new housing, that’s going to really help deliver that value to families that need it and that’s just a really powerful thing for us to do,” said Revitate Chief Operating Officer Kunal Merchant.

The new housing community is expected to be ready for residents in 2025.