ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three new additions are proposed to be built in the Sawmill District, including two new hotels and a six-story apartment complex. These new projects have an estimated price tag of hundreds of millions.

Sawmill Bellemah Properties, LLC is asking the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners for tax breaks as well as a $38.5 million grant.

“This is just the first step which is an introduction, so this is just letting the community know that this project is going to be happening that staff is going to be working on it,” said Bernalillo County Economic Development Director Marcos Gonzales.

The projects include a six-story, extended-stay hotel called ‘Chaco Residencies’ with 101 guest rooms, fitness and wellness areas, commercial retail space and restaurants, and even a rooftop pool. Another hotel is involved; it will be a five-story building with 115 guest rooms and retail space and restaurants called ‘Sawmill Hotel.’ Lastly, the project includes a six-story apartment complex with 138 apartments, commercial and retail space, and a rooftop pool called ‘The Sawmill Mixed-Use Development.’

The application said the total investment is $204 million.

“They’re not your typical hotels, so it’s more of a destination hotel wanting to be able to attract that additional people to come to our community and enjoy all that it has to offer,” said Gonzales.

The project proposal estimates the construction will generate $284 million for the county’s economy and will create more than 840 construction-related jobs. Gonzales said the amount for the grant could change, depending on the City of Albuquerque’s involvement and other factors.

A final version of this application will be presented and voted on by the county commission in December.