New hot air balloon company promising ride up to 29,000 feet high

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Albuquerque ballooning company is promising to take people to new heights.

“All of our passengers will literally look like they are on Mt. Everest because they will be in the full oxygen mask and the full down suit,” said Douglas Hase, the President of Everest Balloon. “It’s a really cool experience.”

Everest Balloon is promising to take people about 29,000 feet above sea level. In comparison, Hase said the average hot air balloon ride takes people up about 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

The massive balloon will carry its eight passengers, a pilot and a backup pilot in an open-air gondola.

“There is no such venture on earth this is by far the highest altitude ballooning adventure offered I would say threefold,” said Hase.

Hase also said it will cost $4,000 and they hope to take their first flights this June. They also offer a Matterhorn Experience that costs $800 per person that goes up 1,400 feet.