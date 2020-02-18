New Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church highlights 2020 Census, Southwest Regional Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The New Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church wants to help the community to understand the importance of the upcoming 2020 Census surveys and the impact it will have on the community’s future. Bishop David Cooper visits the set to discuss the church’s involvement in the census as well as their upcoming summit.

New Hope Gospel Baptist Church is active within the community and has been a part of several recent opportunities including feeding the homeless, being involved with HopeWorks, and recently took part in an open casting call for extras in the Netflix film, “The Harder They Fall”. Currently, the church has been stressing the importance of the 2020 census.

Bishop David explains that the hard to count populations in Albuquerque cost the state millions of dollars. “If one percent of New Mexicans are not counted, that’s 20,000 people. That would cost us $60 million per year, over ten years that’s $600 million that we would lose because 20,000 people didn’t get counted,” said Bishop David.

Those funds would financially impact programs such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, aging, and disability throughout the state. A common concern regarding the census is that personal information will be shared.

Bishop David explains that while that is illegal, heavy fines are also associated with the distribution of private information.

The Southwest Regional Summit takes place from February 20 to the 22 and will be held at New Hope Church located at 1901 Pennsylvania St NE in Albuquerque. The event will include information on the census as well as a presentation.

Pastors from 15 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico will be at the summit and will be taking back Census information to share with their congregation. Census Sunday will be the first Sunday in March for all of the African American churches in New Mexico.

For more information on New Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church, visit their Facebook page or call their office at 505-81-7780.