New Hope Church offers guidance, support amid COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Many people have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s times like these where we need to lean on each other the most. Senior Pastor at New Hope Church, David Cooper discusses the resources and guidance they are providing during these uncertain times.

Pastor Cooper explains the church has helped to feed over 370 families during the pandemic by proving groceries. In partnership with the Office of African American Affairs, New Hope Church has also been offering COVID-19 testing across the state.

New Hope has previously been a COVID-19 test site and on June 6, New Covenant Church in Rio Rancho will do the same.

For additional information on resources offered by New Hope Church, visit Pastor David Cooper’s Facebook page.