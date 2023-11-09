ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travelers can expect to see some new food options coming to the Albuquerque International Sunport in coming months, with 12 new food vendors looking to set up shop at the airport within the next year and a half.

“This is our third time being awarded the contract and we’re really honestly very honored,” said LeeAnna Fresquez, president of Fresquez Companies.

Fresquez Companies was awarded the contract from the city, after beating out three competitors. With the new contract, Fresquez is taking the opportunity to bring in a new slate of vendors. They will begin transitioning in the coming months. “Most of the concepts here at Sunport will be leaving, so we can say goodbye over the next year to many fan favorites that we’ve had in here over the last 12 years,” said Fresquez.

Fresquez said their focus is on local food and drink vendors that New Mexicans are familiar with, such as Sadie’s, Santa Fe Brewing, and Pinon Coffee to name a few. It’s in an effort to try and keep the money circulating in the community. “It gives a lot more visibility which will in turn of course add more jobs to each of the vendors that we’ve partnered with, and you know, keep things local,” Fresquez explained.

Travelers will see a few national chains as part of the change, with Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin Donuts expected to bring their flavors to the Sunport. The current Panda Express will stay, along with Black Mesa Coffee, which will be expanded.

“We really were intentional about understanding what the city was looking for and bringing our A-game to that,” added Fresquez.

Flavor of NM, The Grove Cafe & Market, Rush of Prana, Teller Vodka, and Steel Bender will also be setting up shop at the airport. The expanded lineup means 150 more jobs at the Sunport.