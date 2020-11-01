New food hall coming to the heart of downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With many businesses throughout downtown Albuquerque still boarded up from the riot that happened back in May, one Albuquerque man is hoping to breathe new life into the area by building a new food hall. It will be called “505 Central” and that’s where it will be located too, right across the street from the Kimo Theatre.

KRQE spoke with Mark Baker, the owner of the new food hall. Baker believes it will be a game-changer in the heart of downtown. He said the 13,000 square-foot facility can seat almost 500 people inside when COVID-19 is no longer a concern and an additional 100 guests for patio seating.

Baker said the food hall has been in the works for the last couple of years and took a little bit longer to build due to the pandemic. However, he said they’re on track to open soon, featuring seven restaurants, one cafe, and one full bar all locally-owned. “It makes me feel proud of Albuquerque, and proud of all these wonderful entrepreneurs, all these mom and pop businesses, every single business in here is a mom and pop Albuquerque business,” said Baker.

Baker hopes this will bring more traffic to the heart of downtown, which has been hurting throughout the last several months due to the pandemic and the riot that took place in May. He said 505 Central is already creating jobs. They’ve hired 19 people so far and each business within the food hall will have its own staff as well.

He said they’re still getting some final inspections from the city. But hope to open in the next week or two.

Baker also said Humble Coffee which is located next door, will be part of the food hall too. They’re planning on reopening this Wednesday.