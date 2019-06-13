New food at Isotopes Park inspired by their opponents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Been to Isotopes Park lately? You won’t find just any ballpark food. Along with some cool New Mexico-inspired creations, the chef is whipping up some odd new offerings.

It’s all in honor of Isotopes’ opponents, and fans are raving. “It’s fabulous,” says Ashley Gray.

There are some new snacks at Isotopes Park. The Prairie Parfait is the latest concoction available at the special PCL cart in vendor row. “It’s kind of a play on a parfait, a savory parfait,” says Executive Chef Ryan Curry.

New this season, with every home game, comes a brand new dish, inspired by the team the ‘Topes are playing. “We’re getting some regulars that come to this cart exclusively every homestand,” Curry says.

This week, they’re up against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. With chicken fried steak fingers, okra and two layers or gravy, the Prairie Parfait is basically Oklahoma City in a cup. “The gravy alone is probably a gut buster,” says Bill Reiss.

Curry says they wanted to change up their food game this season. “The Tacoma Rainiers came into town and we did the crabcake sliders. When El Paso came into town, we did the torta pastor,” Curry says.

It gives fans something new to look forward to at the park. “This is the first time I’ve seen this and it definitely caught my eye,” Gray says.

Fans say the Prairie Parfait is worth the $12 they paid for it. “It’s a little pricey, but I’d buy it again. You can’t skimp on good food,” Reiss says.

The Prairie Parfait will be available until Friday. Then Saturday when the New Orleans Baby Cakes come into town, the special will be shrimp po’ boy sandwiches.