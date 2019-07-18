New flashing stop sign aims to make westside intersection safer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Neighbors in a westside Albuquerque neighborhood say they feel safer thanks to a new high tech traffic sign.

City Councilor Cynthia Borrego unveiled a solar-powered flashing stop sign at the intersection of Paseo Del Norte and Ventana West Parkway Thursday morning. It was the answer to numerous complaints from drivers saying the intersection was busy and dangerous.

“As things continue to grow and develop more traffic is coming through so it’s nice to have a little more awareness from the city,” said neighbor Bob Eslinger.

The project cost just over $14, 00 and was paid for by the Department of Municipal Development.