New Fiesta activity highlights remote control hot air balloons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brand new activity at the Balloon Fiesta allows individuals to pilot remote-controlled hot air balloons. This Remote-Controlled Balloon Rally includes balloons that are smaller-scale versions of standard hot air balloons says Model Balloon Meister Matt McKay.

The remote control balloons are similar to other remote control vehicles such as boats and planes and range in size from 16 to 30 feet tall. McKay explains that some people even make their own balloons.

This activity is popular in Germany where there is a world record of 55 remote control balloons that were launched. For the event’s debut at this year’s Fiesta, there are 30 registered remote control balloons that will lift off.

Fiesta officials hope to set a new world record for the Balloon Fiesta’s 50th event next year.