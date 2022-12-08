NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque has a brand new athletic field and track. Officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the field and track.

CYFD reintroduced athletics to kids at YDDC in 2016, but kids only had access to a rocky field and cracked asphalt path at the facility. The department put more than $1 million into the project.