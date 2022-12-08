NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque has a brand new athletic field and track. Officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the field and track.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed in Rio Rancho neighborhood
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
- Crime: Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
- Top Story: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, US officials say
CYFD reintroduced athletics to kids at YDDC in 2016, but kids only had access to a rocky field and cracked asphalt path at the facility. The department put more than $1 million into the project.