ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is getting more options when it comes to who provides internet service as new fiber optic providers look to join the fray. “We’re big in Texas and Louisiana. We have over 300,000 homes in those areas,” said Regional VP of Operations of Vexus Fiber for New Mexico, Kevin Folk.

A new high-speed internet provider is hitting the streets of Albuquerque. “They’re finishing up some splicing on our main fiber route back to the data center that we contract with and that gets us to the outside world,” said Folk.

After months of installation work, a high-speed fiber optic internet company, Vexus Fiber is launching their first customer today in what the city calls a partnership. “We know each other strengths and we listen to each other and collaborate for a common goal and a common mission that is to ensure that residents and businesses in Albuquerque are broadband strong,” said CABQ broadband program manager, Catherine Nicolaou.

In a news release from the City of Albuquerque, the city even shared price points for the company’s service but Nicolaou says the city isn’t advertising for the company. “When we have competition in this city, it will become more affordable they’ll have better options,” said Nicolaou.

Adding more competition could be on the way. “There’s about 200 “fiber-to-the-home” companies throughout the country right now that are looking to enter urban markets,” said Nicolaou.

Vexus said it’s still in the first phase of service but they eventually want to serve the entire city. “As we add our first customer that in my mind is we’re just getting started,” said Folk.

Their target is full coverage in 5 years. While Vexus is first, the city hopes they won’t be the only game in town. “The nice thing about a competitive marketplace is these companies are going to have to compete for the business of our businesses and our residents so it will be interesting to see how they do that so that they all come in affordable,” said Nicolaou.

So far, the new fiber internet service is available in the area West of I-25 and North of I-40 including neighborhoods near Mountain and Broadway.