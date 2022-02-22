ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The commercial ballooning industry in Albuquerque claims new FAA rules will lead to canceled flights. The rules also force pilots to avoid the most scenic parts of the city.

Over the past 50 years, Albuquerque has established itself as a mecca for hot air ballooning. But balloonists are worried new FAA rules will put a damper on the sport here. The restrictions that took effect in September require balloons to have tracking devices that can be detected by aircraft in controlled airspace.

“Having the restriction in the class c, or charlie airspace, on a 5 and 10-mile radius off of the Sunport really makes it difficult for the balloons to be able to able to fly without violating that airspace” said Scott Appelman, owner of Rainbow Ryders, which offer paid flights year-round to about 25,000 people, most of them tourists.

That means most of Albuquerque is off-limits, and launches will be canceled if the wind’s blowing the wrong way. Appelman says the mandate is forcing commercial balloonists to stay in the far northwest of the city or Rio Rancho and to stay under 2,000 ft. “People come to Albuquerque to fly over the Rio Grande Valley and to experience the box effect of the winds,” Appleman said.

Appelman also points out balloons aren’t built to house these tracking devices. “It says it has to be permanently installed, well there’s nothing permanent on the inside of a balloon,” Appelman said.

It doesn’t look like the new rules will affect Balloon Fiesta. Last October, the fiesta got an FAA exemption so pilots could fly south closer to the Sunport. Balloon Fiesta will file for another exemption this year.