New exhibits, in-person events start at the Nuclear Museum

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, Deputy Director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Hayden, the deputy director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, discusses the new in-person and upcoming events kicking off at the museum. On October 23, the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” will be open to the public.

This exhibition will highlight the impact of Executive Order 9066 which resulted in the incarceration of Japanese Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor. This exhibit will be available through January 2, 2022.

The museum is also offering camps during Albuquerque Public Schools break schedules. All camps are for children in kindergarten through 7th grade with upcoming dates available on Election Day, Veterans Day, and during parent-teacher conferences.

For more information on upcoming camps and exhibits, visit nuclearmuseum.org.