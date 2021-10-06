New exhibits, in-person events start at the Nuclear Museum

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, Deputy Director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Hayden, the deputy director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, discusses the new in-person and upcoming events kicking off at the museum. On October 23, the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” will be open to the public.

Story continues below:

This exhibition will highlight the impact of Executive Order 9066 which resulted in the incarceration of Japanese Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor. This exhibit will be available through January 2, 2022.

The museum is also offering camps during Albuquerque Public Schools break schedules. All camps are for children in kindergarten through 7th grade with upcoming dates available on Election Day, Veterans Day, and during parent-teacher conferences.

For more information on upcoming camps and exhibits, visit nuclearmuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES