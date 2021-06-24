New exhibition showcases art from the Transcendental Painting movement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is some exciting news for the Albuquerque Museum. They have a new exhibition coming to town this Friday titled “Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group.” The exhibition catalog features essays by Michael Duncan, Scott Shields, and Malin Wilson Powell.

The Transcendental Painting movement began in Taos, New Mexico in the 1920s and 30s. At the time, it was typical to make realistic work. Transcendental Painting Group artists were exploring different approaches to making art — pushing boundaries of what could be done with abstract art. This local movement came to have national and influence the development of abstract in the US and beyond.

This exhibition runs from June 26 – September 26. The Albuquerque Museum is still using timed ticketing so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online at cabq.gov/museum.