New exhibit showcases Albuquerque in 60’s and 70’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Street photography captured life in Albuquerque back in the sixties and seventies.

The Albuquerque Museum announced its Let the Sunshine In exhibit exploring thousands of slides capturing spontaneous moments in the city. The slides have been rarely seen in the 50 years since they were created and this marks the first time the photo archives department has exhibited color photography from its permanent collection.

“It’s sort of a documentary type of photography, but it relies on spontaneity and it’s completely unplanned. The photographer would just walk on the street around their community and shoot what they see,” Digital Archivist Jill Hartke said.

The exhibit is open to the public starting December 21 through May 24.