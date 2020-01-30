New exhibit comes to the Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibit coming to the Albuquerque Museum showcases the funk art of the twentieth century. The exhibit called ‘Cartoon Formalism’ features artists like Andy Warhol and Richard Diebenkorn, who were known for breaking the traditional rules of fine art.

“It’s this play on how these look very cartoony, rough sketched. very expressive drawings, but at the same time they play with a lot of formal elements in art,” said Chris Bratton. “It comes with an attitude, you kind of see it and feel it, kind of like music, how do you know if something is funky.”

The exhibit curator says it’s a good complement to another show at the museum right now featuring psychedelic rock poster art that arouse around the same time. ‘Cartoon Formalism’ opens Saturday.