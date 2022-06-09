ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If your bucket list includes seeing the world-famous Sistine Chapel in Rome, look no further than the heart of Albuquerque. Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has created life-sized replicas of the artist’s iconic 16th-century frescoes, patined on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican.

The traveling exhibit features world-famous works like the creation of Adam, David and Goliath, and The Last Judgement. “The Last Judgement, there is so much detail going on, so much work. So many things are happening, that we have guests who sometimes spend 20 minutes on that painting,” said Tobias Lerman Matonte, producer of the show.

The show’s creators say their version even comes with certain advantages. “You don’t have to be crowded and have 15 minutes, and have the art 60 feet up in the air, you have it right in front of you,” said Matonte.

The exhibit opens to the public June 10 at the Albuquerque Expo New Mexico Creative Arts Center and runs through August. Visit the exhibit’s website to buy tickets.