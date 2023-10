ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center is showing off artwork made by prisoners in their next exhibit. The new exhibit is called “Into the Hourglass” where visitors can see a collection of more than 100 painted handkerchiefs which is an art form known as paños.

The painted cloths and envelopes are a form of expression used by incarcerated and former incarcerated people. The exhibit closes on April 14, 2024.