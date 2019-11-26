New ENDWI ad released ahead of holiday celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new “ENDWI” ads are incorporating the Hispanic culture in an effort to keep people from drinking and driving during the holidays.

The “Family Values” campaign was officially unveiled Tuesday. It shares the story of a grandmother noticing her granddaughter repeatedly filling her glass during a family celebration.

The anti-DWI campaign has used a number of scenarios and cultures to try to get people’s attention. A recent ad told the story from the point of view of first responders.