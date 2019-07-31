New drone will assist in emergency management situations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Department of Homeland Security is celebrating the purchase of a new drone aimed at helping first responders.

Officials gathered in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon to ceremoniously sign the inside of the drone’s fuselage. The drone will help the state in emergency management situations by giving crews a better view of forest fires, floods, and help in search and rescue efforts.

“This will be able to be provided to those who needed it in a time that is so efficient and effective, it’s going to save lives,” said Homeland Security & Emergency Management Secretary Jackie Lindsey.

The department is using similar technology on the Pojoaque Pueblo in an effort to help tribal leaders better manage their large landscape resources.