New downtown Albuquerque murals celebrate local author

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re driving through downtown Albuquerque, you may notice a couple of new murals. Located on Roma and Second Street, the new project is a visual representation of “Bless Me Ultima” by celebrated New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya who died earlier this year.

The murals were painted by Madeline Mackenzie, an artist raised in Albuquerque who specializes in folk-inspired mural work. The project was part of the Albuquerque public art MuraLOVE program.

