New downtown Albuquerque murals celebrate local author

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re driving through downtown Albuquerque, you may notice a couple of new murals. Located on Roma and Second Street, the new project is a visual representation of “Bless Me Ultima” by celebrated New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya who died earlier this year.

The murals were painted by Madeline Mackenzie, an artist raised in Albuquerque who specializes in folk-inspired mural work. The project was part of the Albuquerque public art MuraLOVE program.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss