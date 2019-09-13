New disturbing charges filed against parents accused of trafficking daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The father accused trafficking his young daughter, and the mom accused of letting it happen, are facing new disturbing charges in a separate case involving their other child.

Last year, James Stewart and Teri Sanchez were charged with abusing their 7-year-old daughter, Stewart accused of forcing her into prostitution in exchange for drugs.

Stewart’s February trial ended in a mistrial after a witness testified to information that was prohibited. Sanchez has yet to have her day in court for her involvement.

Then on Thursday, the two were indicted in a new case involving their other child who is a year older than their daughter.

Stewart and Sanchez are charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. The charges that date between August 2017 and April 2018, before they were put in jail arrested in the first case.

Stewart and Sanchez remain behind bars. The couple is set to be arraigned in this latest case next week.

After Stewart’s mistrial in the first case, he filed a motion to dismiss the case altogether, arguing it would be double jeopardy. A judge disagreed. The decision is now being challenged in the NM Court of Appeals.