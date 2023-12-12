ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller has filled the position that oversees the city’s response to the homeless. Gilbert Ramirez has been appointed as the next director for the Health, Housing, and Homeless Department.

He will replace Carol Pierce, who leaves the post at the end of this year. Ramirez has served as deputy director for Albuquerque’s Behavioral Health and Wellness programs since 2018.

A city press release states Ramirez is a licensed clinical and school social worker with 23 years of experience as a practicing clinician in Albuquerque. He’s been nationally recognized in the area of youth gang intervention and has co-authored three publications through Oxford University Press on gang interventions in school settings.