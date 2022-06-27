ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several people were detained following a UNM steps up security after second shooting at Lobo Village. According to documents from UNM Police, when they arrived at 12:30 in the morning on Sunday the 19, several cars and students were leaving Lobo Village.

While searching, police found several casings, damaged vehicles, bullet holes in walls, and a broken window. Police went from apartment to apartment to check on students.

Building 16 is where they say a woman and two men were on a couch in the common area. When officers confronted them, police say a woman identified as Bethani Montoya tried to hide a gun. She’s now facing charges along with several others.

This was the second shooting in recent weeks. The university says they will add safety measures including more patrols.