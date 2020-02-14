New details released on fatal January officer-involved shooting

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released new video and details about last month’s deadly police shooting near San Pedro and Central.

Two officers in the area say they saw a man pointing a gun at people near a bus stop including an elderly woman pushing a shopping cart, within a few seconds they confronted him.

The shooting played out within about 15 seconds. The man shot was 28-year-old Orlando Abeyta, a transient.

APD says they learned later that Abeyta was the same man who earlier in the day was pointing a gun at people on the ART bus near Central and Louisiana. APD’s ‘Air One’ flew over the area but lost track of him before officers could question him.

The two officers involved in the shooting are undercover members of the gang unit. They have each been involved in two prior shootings.

The shooting remains under investigation.

