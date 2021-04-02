New details released on crash that killed two children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details released on what led up to Tuesday’s crash that killed two children and has two mothers facing charges for their deaths. According to a criminal complaint, Alexis Martinez, 23, was going close to 90 mph when she crashed along I-25 near Menaul. Her friend, Danielle Ortiz, 23, told police they had both been drinking at Martinez’s house when the two got into an argument and Ortiz asked Martinez to drive her home. That’s when they put the four kids in the car.

Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter and Ortiz’s two-month-old son were killed. Ortiz’s three-year-old, who was sitting on the floor of the passenger seat, went to the intensive care unit with serious injuries. Martinez’s two-year-old was also hurt and released the next day. Police say Martinez’s blood alcohol was above the legal limit and investigators found empty booze bottles and pot in the car. Both women are facing charges of deadly child abuse.