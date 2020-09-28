New details explain firing of former APD spokesperson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released surrounding the firing of the Albuquerque Police’s former spokesperson. New documents show it was a DWI arrest he made that was the final straw.

Just two months ago, Fred Duran was fired from the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, newly released documents show a DWI arrest he made back in November played a big part in his firing.

According to the documents, Duran and another officer showed up to an apartment complex near the Big-I when they got a call about a drunk woman driving around and hitting other cars. When they got there, the woman had already gone into her apartment and the officers were not able to prove she caused any damages with her car.

Regardless, Duran arrested the woman and charged her with DWI and careless driving. The woman’s charges were dropped and she filed a complaint with the Civilian Police Oversight Agency.

At the time, Deputy Chief Harold Medina reviewed Duran’s case and suggested he be terminated stating he violated the standard operating procedures. Two of those violations claimed Duran made false statements and did not truthfully answer questions.

This isn’t the first time Duran has been scrutinized. During the Victoria Martens murder case, Duran and another spokesperson told reporters officers had met with Victoria’s mother, Michelle, before Victoria’s death to investigate a claim that her boyfriend tried to kiss the ten-year-old. No one ever looked into it.

Duran’s attorney would not do an on-camera interview but said they do plan on appealing the termination and will have a hearing with the city in November. APD also refused an interview but said Duran lied about what happened during the DWI arrest and during his Internal Affairs interview.

