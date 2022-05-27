Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of Shannon Lee Michael Candelario, a suspect in the April 12 shooting. Candelario survived the shooting.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police released new details, photos and videos Friday two recent officer shooting cases in March and April. One shooting happened following a murder at an Albuquerque hotel, while the other shooting happened during a stolen car investigation at motel in the southeast part of the city.

The first case discussed surrounded a suspect named Shannon Lee Michael Candelario. The 46-year-old was shot by officers in the parking lot of Albuquerque Motel 6 as officers converged on Candelario, attempting to arrest him. That shooting happened last month, on April 12 around 9:45 p.m.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, APD Chief Harold Medina said the Candelario shooting unfolded after officers tracked a stolen car to the Motel 6 along Central, just west of Tramway. That’s right across from the 4 Hills Village shopping complex.

Chief Medina said police fired shots at Candelario shortly after officers tried stopping the stolen car. It’s unclear exactly what happened between Candelario and officers before the shooting. In the same initial news conference after Candelario was shot, APD said a gun was not found with the suspect.

Candelario was wounded, but survived the shooting. He remains in an Albuquerque hospital recovering from injuries.

APD is also expected to release new information today in the March 29 police shooting involving a murder suspect, Donovan Bookout, 44. Bookout is accused of killing a 38-year old security guard, Daniel Mora, at the Ambassador Inn shortly before police arrived.

According to APD, officers were patrolling the hotel parking lot at Candelaria and I-40 when they were alerted to a possible shooting inside the building. Police say surveillance video shows Bookout shot the security guard, Mora, as he made was making his rounds through the hotel hallways. Mora died from his injuries.

Police say Bookout then ran from the scene, carjacked a man at gunpoint and led officers on a chase, even crashing into two patrol cars. Police say Donovan Bookout fired several times at officers when officers fired back. During the shooting, APD says no officers were hit with gunfire and neither was the suspect, Bookout.

