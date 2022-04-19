ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release new information this morning as to why deputies shot and killed a suspect near Isleta and Arenal on April 1. KRQE News 13 will live stream a video feed of a planned news conference on this page with coverage beginning around 10:30 a.m.

In a news briefing shortly after the shooting, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said patrol deputies, then a SWAT team opened fire on a man who shot at officers after a vehicle pursuit west of the Rio Grande and south of Bridge Boulevard. The situation unfolded around 7 a.m. on a Friday morning.

Deputies initially responded to reports of suspects trying to strip a vehicle in the 200 block of Savedra Road SW, near Bridge and Isleta. As deputies arrived on scene, Sheriff Manny Gonzales said a suspect used a car to ram in to deputies’ cars.

A brief car chase ended near Arenal and Lopez roads. BCSO says near that intersection, deputies got into a shootout with the suspect. A SWAT team responded shortly thereafter, getting involved in a second shootout.

The suspect was found dead in his car. So far, BCSO has not identified the man who was killed.

BCSO is expected to identify the suspect, show body camera footage of the shooting and play dispatch radio communications during the news conference Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with new details as they become available.