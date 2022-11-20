ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said they are investigating a homicide that happened on the University of New Mexico’s (UNM) campus. Information about the investigation was released Sunday.

NMSP said an altercation between a UNM student Brandon Travis, 19, of Albuquerque, and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student took place around 3 a.m. Saturday. Both men were shot during the incident.

Travis was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The NMSU student was taken to the hospital.

Agents alleged Travis had plans with a 17-year-old girl and two of Travis’ male friends to lure the 21-year-old to campus to assault him.

They also said Travis was armed with a firearm. He reportedly confronted and shot the victim. The victim had a firearm and shot Travis as well. The girl and two friends fled the scene.

The teen girl was booked into the juvenile detention center. She was charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy.

The two men involved were identified by State Police. Officials are trying to determine if they should face charges and what those charges would be.

The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating.