New Day holds virtual grand opening for new youth drop-in center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Day Youth & Family Services is Albuquerque’s leading organization for assisting youth currently experiencing homelessness. They are marking the grand opening of their new youth drop-in center with a virtual celebration on Monday, October 18 at 4 p.m.

Brooke Tafoya with New Day discusses what services the drop-in center will be offering. A local nonprofit organization, New Day works with young people ages 11 through 24 and offers a variety of services including transitional housing and support, a life skills academy, and providing basic necessities including hygiene products and food.

New Day is now celebrating their new youth drop-in center, The Space, that will provide opportunities for youth ages 16 to 22 to safely express themselves, connect, and develop positive relationships with other peers as well as supportive adults. The Space will offer computers with internet access, a lounge area, basic necessities, a kitchen, lockers, resource navigation, weekly activities, and more.

For more information about New Day and the services they provide, visit ndnm.org.