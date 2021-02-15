New Day benefit concert goes virtual for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop one concert from happening. The 10th Annual New Day Benefit Concert that helps the homeless in the area, looks a little different this year.

The 2021 version is called “On the Road with Aretha”, organizer John Nichols traveled to Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee recording over 24 different artists to make a four-part series.

“It was an adventure of a lifetime and for so many of these artists they literally have not played in front of anybody or for anybody since March,” said Nichols. Every Thursday in February a new show is live-streamed.

Nichols says while it took some extra planning, he is glad he can reach a bigger audience online and that he could still make it happen this year. “My audience is unlimited, I mean I was literally just mailing t-shirts out and I was mailing one to Hawaii, one to Virginia, and one to Atlanta today,” said Nichols.

This year he also partnered with local non-profits to help sell tickets. Each ticket the non-profit sold, the proceeds go right back to them. The rest of the proceeds and money from merchandise go towards the New Day Youth and Family Services.

There are only two concerts left but Nichols says the last two are worth the watch. The third performance on Thursday, February 18th is in New Orleans.

Tickets can be purchased online for the last two events for $17 each. So far they’ve raised $25,000.