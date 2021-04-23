New CYFD location expected to save millions in annual leasing payments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state hopes its new Children, Youth, and Families Department location will save millions of dollars. The state announced about 160 additional workers with the CYFD recently moved into offices on the state-owned campus located in southeast Albuquerque on Indian School Rd. east of Carlisle.

According to a press release from the General Services Department, over 500 CYFD employees now work on the five-building campus which will save the department $3.1 million a year in costs for leased office space. The additional CYFD employees that were recently moved to the campus came from leased space in the Broadbent Business Park in northeast Albuquerque.

The General Services Department reports the move was possible as a result of the second phase of renovations of the campus buildings. The phase cost $29 million and includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system upgrades in addition to roof replacements, interior remodeling and playground construction to the child wellness and education campus.

The press release states the first phase of renovations was finished in 2018 and included the creation of CYFD’s Children’s Wellness Center, its Children’s Receiving Center, and the department’s Statewide Central Intake. This phase cost $20 million and included the purchase of the former office complex with more than 200,000 square feet of space.

After the completion of the initial phase, around 360 CYFD workers moved to the campus from the leased space on San Mateo Blvd. The third and last phase of campus renovations will come at an estimated cost of $8.7 million and is expected to be complete in 2023.

The renovations will include more remodeling of office space. Once finished, around 50 employees from the state’s new Early Childhood Education and Care Department will move to the campus in addition to about 12 to 18 workers with the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services.