ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday evening, local filmmakers held the grand opening of a new film studio. It’s located in Albuquerque.

The studio is named Bunkhouse Studios and is run by Journey Home Media.

The goal is to give creators and filmmakers a space that is big enough to work in at an affordable rate.

Local filmmakers Jordee Wester and Brent Wylie said they hope the studio becomes a resource for the community, regardless of what kind of content creator someone is.

Filmmakers looking to use the studio have the option to rent it out hourly, daily, or even weekly.

Those who attended Tuesday’s grand opening got to check out the studio and network with other local creators.