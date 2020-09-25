New ‘creative grooming’ business specializes in bright colors, wild prints for dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque metro businesswoman makes her living getting your pets ready for the catwalk. Her business specializes in “creative grooming” and can turn your chihuahua into a cheetah. Opening a pet grooming salon is a longtime dream of Rayne Kracko.

“I’ve been in the industry for 14 years and I really wanted a storefront,” said Kracko, co-owner of Paw Chic Luxury Mobile Grooming. “I was so close, I was so close to opening a storefront and then the pandemic hit.”

Instead, she took the opportunity to open a mobile grooming salon with her wife, Britt “B” Sarlo, run out of a portable trailer that can go all over town. It’s something, they say, is a safer option during the pandemic.

“Getting them feeling good and looking good,” said Sarlo. “And having that one-on-one personal experience and bonding with them.”

However, their grooming process can look a bit different than most. This is where their creative sides come into play.

“I’ve been doing this for 14 years and I’ve been creative grooming for about 10,” said Kracko. “I just think that dogs with color on them is just the best way to put my art into the world.”

That’s right — color. From a splash of pink to a full rainbow, spots and stripes, they do it all.

“We can do temporary color, we can do semi-permanent color, we can do little bling here and there so they’re sparkly,” said Kracko. “Anything your mind can dream up, we can do.”

The process is safe for pets, as Kracko hand paints the designs on. However, it can take a while depending on the design — anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.

“We use all non-toxic pet-safe dyes. It’s specially formulated for dogs,” said Kracko. “We don’t do creative grooming on any dogs who aren’t a fan of grooming because they have to sit on the table longer.”

They say it’s all worth it to see the dogs and their owners having fun. Kracko and Sarlo say they’re already booking about three weeks out.

“They come off the table to just prance around the neighborhood being the coolest dog on the block,” said Kracko. “The dogs love it, I love it, and it’s so much fun to make people smile, especially during this time.”

Paw Chic just opened it’s first mobile “s’paw” location in June. They plan to eventually expand and maybe even franchise.