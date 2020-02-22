New county policies aim to cut down on surrendered animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is trying to cut down on the number of pets that get surrendered to the shelter.

The county’s new policies are aimed at educating the public on resources that might help them keep their animals. Before people can surrender their pets, they will have to speak with an animal care employee, who will offer advice and see if there is a viable alternative.

If not, citizens must schedule a time to relinquish the pet and will not be allowed to drop off pets without prior approval.

The cost to surrender an animal is still $25.