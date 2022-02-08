ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Singing Arrow Community Center had its grand opening in southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting outside of the new center.

The $5.6 million building sits on the eastern end of Singing Arrow Park. Inside the 15,000 sq. ft. community center comes complete with gaming and fitness rooms, classrooms, crafts, and meeting space.

Mayor Keller says this will help the surrounding neighborhoods. “We’ve seen that when you build places that people come to, the community gets safer and a community center is a great example of that,” said Keller.

The community center on the other side of the park will be used for early childhood programs.