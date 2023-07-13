ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Winrock Town Center is hoping to bring some new entertainment to Albuquerque residents. The owners have announced a comedy club will soon fill one of its empty spaces. The Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub is based in Texas and will soon bring one of its clubs to Albuquerque as early as August. The club is known for hosting some of the biggest names in comedy and now they hope to do that in Albuquerque.

“Having a comedy club here at Winrock adds to the overall vision of not only a retail center but also an entertainment center, a community gathering place,” said Darin Sand, Senior Vice President of Goodman Realty Group.

Winrock Town Center first opened in 1961 and was the largest regional mall between Los Angeles and Dallas. It went from being an out-door mall to an indoor mall. Now it’s being transformed back into an outdoor mall, but this time offering a place to live, work, and enjoy a night out. Goodman Reality said the comedy club will be next to the Tricore Winrock Labs and Presbyterian Medical Group clinic. The stage will be located in an underground venue where attendees will walk down these stairs to see the show.

“It’s kind cool to have a comedy club downstairs…It gives us something I don’t think anybody else has in Albuquerque,” says Sand.

Sand said although there’s multiple projects happening at Winrock, this comedy club will hopefully make Albuquerque stand out. “It’s like a hand fitting into a glove. It’s a perfect piece to this entire puzzle,” said Sand.

Construction on the comedy club is slated to begin this fall.