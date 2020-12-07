New City of Albuquerque Annex building to house agencies offering community support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has not let the pandemic slow them down when it comes to addressing homelessness. They continue to work closely with neighborhoods, businesses, and community partners in an effort to solve some of the city’s biggest problems.

Recently, the Department of Family and Community Services purchased a new building. Gateway Center Program Coordinator Quinn Donnay discusses this new building and all that’s going into it.

The City purchased the old Bischoff building that’s located at 2040 Fourth Street. This new City of Albuquerque Support Annex Building will be used to house some of the city departments and contracted providers and nonprofit agencies.

Donnay explains one of these departments is the Public Outreach Department that primarily works with the unhoused community and linking them to services. Additionally, it will include the Albuquerque Police Department’s Violence Intervention Program that works with individuals who are affected by gun violence.

Centro Savila is another organization that will be housed at the Annex providing outpatient mental health services, drug and alcohol counseling, and recovery support. Donnay says that especially during COVID-19, community members are struggling and these services and programs work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents during this, especially difficult time.

The new Annex building is open, however, it is currently limited to staff at this time due to the pandemic. Those in need of behavioral health services can reach out to Centro Savila directly through their website at centrosavila.org. The Public Outreach Department is actively working with individuals who are homeless.

If you are in need of assistance you can also call 311 to be directed to services for support. On December 11, at 5:30 p.m. there will also be a virtual Annex building open house that will be available on Zoom.

