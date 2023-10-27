ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Early Learning Academy opened of of the largest child care centers in the state Friday on the west side of Albuquerque.

The new location, on Central near Old Coors, has the capacity to serve up to 224 children. “We’re here to serve families of children six weeks, through 5th grade. Offering free care and learning from pre-k and before and after-school programs,” owner and founder of NM early learning Academy Crystal Tapia Romero said. The center was built using money from the Child Care Supply Building Grant.